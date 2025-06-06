Previous
Next
Malvern Hills by alliw
218 / 365

Malvern Hills

This is taken from the garden of the house in the centre of Malvern where I go for silversmithing classes. I hadn’t realised until I parked my car that it literally backs on to the hills. Stunning views.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact