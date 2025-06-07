Previous
Purple poppies by alliw
Purple poppies

These gorgeous poppies are on my morning walk in the village. I thought they were so pretty and such a fabulous colour.
Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
