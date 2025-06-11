Sign up
223 / 365
Mosaic Hare
I bought this for a friend of mine for her birthday. The artist does loads of gorgeous things with old crockery/ pottery they are amazing.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
green
,
blue
,
pottery
,
mosaic
,
hare
