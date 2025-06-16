Previous
Water fountain by alliw
228 / 365

Water fountain

Will opened up the paddles in this lock and created a water fountain! It was a rapid fill!
16th June 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
63% complete

