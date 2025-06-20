Previous
Going Up!
Going Up!

We regularly see the Virgin balloon this time of year. It was a very still clear morning yesterday and the balloon seemed to follow us along our walk! I thought it was coming down but then it lifted again! I love to see the flames going.
