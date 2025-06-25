Previous
Morning glow by alliw
237 / 365

Morning glow

The early morning sun lit up this conifer tree behind my house it was glowing!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
67% complete

