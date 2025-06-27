Previous
Seagull silhouette by alliw
239 / 365

Seagull silhouette

I quite liked the seagulls silhouette against the cloudy sky and hidden sun.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details

