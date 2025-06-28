Previous
Trailing Rose by alliw
240 / 365

Trailing Rose

We came across this beautiful pink rose bush on our walk around Appledore. It was absolutely plastered with pink Pom poms!
28th June 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
