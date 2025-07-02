Sign up
244 / 365
Playful otter
We visited RHS Rosemoor in Devon. One of the gardens was full of gorgeous metal sculptures and this playful otter caught my eye.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
flowers
,
gardens
,
sculpture
,
otter
