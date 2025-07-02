Previous
Playful otter by alliw
244 / 365

Playful otter

We visited RHS Rosemoor in Devon. One of the gardens was full of gorgeous metal sculptures and this playful otter caught my eye.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
67% complete

