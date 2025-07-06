Previous
Next
Busy bus stop by alliw
248 / 365

Busy bus stop

This is the first time in the 37 years we have been visiting Appledore that the bus stop was decorated with a knitted menagerie! It bought a smile to my face 😁
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact