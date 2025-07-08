Previous
Sundial by alliw
Sundial

This beautiful sundial was at RHS Rosemoor which is split into Winter & Summer. It was fascinating.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
