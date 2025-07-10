Previous
Grave flowers by alliw
252 / 365

Grave flowers

I walked through our village churchyard and came across this beautifully planted double grave.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
69% complete

Chrissie ace
Very pretty and poignant
July 13th, 2025  
