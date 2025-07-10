Sign up
252 / 365
Grave flowers
I walked through our village churchyard and came across this beautifully planted double grave.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
1
1
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
254
photos
14
followers
26
following
69% complete
View this month »
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th July 2025 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
graves
,
churchyard
Chrissie
ace
Very pretty and poignant
July 13th, 2025
