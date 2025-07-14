Previous
Copper plate by alliw
256 / 365

Copper plate

This is my latest purchase from the man in Appledore who makes the most gorgeous things out of copper. Fell in love with it!
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
