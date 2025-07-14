Sign up
256 / 365
Copper plate
This is my latest purchase from the man in Appledore who makes the most gorgeous things out of copper. Fell in love with it!
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
0
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
260
photos
14
followers
26
following
71% complete
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th July 2025 8:23am
Tags
plate
,
copper
,
markings
