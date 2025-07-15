Previous
Next
English Bulldogs by alliw
257 / 365

English Bulldogs

These are a pair of fabulous ceramic bulldogs by an artist called Marie Prett that my friend bought at a Ceramics and jewellery craft fair we went to. They have the most interesting markings and expressions!
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact