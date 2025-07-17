Previous
Old and new Birmingham by alliw
Old and new Birmingham

This was taken in Gas Street Basin in Birmingham. I liked the contrast of the old waterways and canal side warehouse buildings to the Ultra modern Mailbox building behind it. All reflected in the water.
Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
