262 / 365
Ladybug
This ladybird landed on my leg while I was sat in the garden. I managed to get a close up shot before it flew away.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
2
2
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
264
photos
14
followers
26
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th July 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jeans
,
ladybird
Chrissie
ace
So cute. Great close up ❤️
July 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous close up, I love the little heart on its back!
July 23rd, 2025
