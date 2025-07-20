Previous
Ladybug by alliw
Ladybug

This ladybird landed on my leg while I was sat in the garden. I managed to get a close up shot before it flew away.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
So cute. Great close up ❤️
July 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous close up, I love the little heart on its back!
July 23rd, 2025  
