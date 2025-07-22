Previous
Apple tree by alliw
Apple tree

I walk through a lovely community orchard most days. The trees are laden with apples, pears and plums! It will be a good crop this year.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
