266 / 365
Guardian Angel part 2
This was the front view of the motorbike! There are lights in the eye sockets.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd July 2025 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
skull
,
motorbike
Diana
ace
Oh this is just too hilarious!
July 24th, 2025
