Inquisitive by alliw
267 / 365

Inquisitive

There is a large herd of deer that live in Northcote Estate Park in the Cotswolds. They are very inquisitive and came to see what was going on in the garden of a house that borders the park. They are not phased by anything.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
