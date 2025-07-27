Sign up
Previous
269 / 365
Cat with a parasol
It has been so hot recently and this cat likes to sit on its bench in the front garden of a house I pass every day. The owner put a brolly up last week and the cat sits there all day quite happily under the sunshade.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
0
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
269
photos
14
followers
26
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th July 2025 7:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
bench
,
brolly
