Previous
Cat with a parasol by alliw
269 / 365

Cat with a parasol

It has been so hot recently and this cat likes to sit on its bench in the front garden of a house I pass every day. The owner put a brolly up last week and the cat sits there all day quite happily under the sunshade.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact