Dance dance dance by alliw
273 / 365

Dance dance dance

I am a massive Strictly Come Dancing Fan and saw a live show recently. I managed to get a few action shots and I love the movement of Diane’s tasseled outfit and their synchronicity.
31st July 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
75% complete

