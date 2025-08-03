Previous
Half moon by alliw
276 / 365

Half moon

I saw this the other night and it was so bright.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
