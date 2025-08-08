Sign up
281 / 365
First grapes
We planted 6 vines a few months ago on our neighbours allotment and discovered one has a lovely plump bunch of grapes on it. Not bad for its first year we didn’t expect any at all!
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
1
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
283
photos
14
followers
26
following
77% complete
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:31am
Tags
grapes
,
vines
,
allotment
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 10th, 2025
