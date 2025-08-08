Previous
First grapes by alliw
First grapes

We planted 6 vines a few months ago on our neighbours allotment and discovered one has a lovely plump bunch of grapes on it. Not bad for its first year we didn’t expect any at all!
8th August 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
August 10th, 2025  
