Jupiter and Venus by alliw
286 / 365

Jupiter and Venus

This was part of the planetary alignment this week. I happened to look out of my bedroom
window at 4.45am and there they were - Jupiter and Venus 😁. The sky has been amazing this week.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
79% complete

