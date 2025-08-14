Previous
Early morning sky ride by alliw
287 / 365

Early morning sky ride

The Virgin balloon was up again this week and I caught this pic in the early morning haze.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
