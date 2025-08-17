Previous
Artichoke flowers by alliw
Artichoke flowers

We bought some globe artichoke plants for our neighbours allotment. Apparently you shouldn’t eat them the first year so they have gone over a bit but have produced the most beautiful vibrant flowers.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Alli W

I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets.
