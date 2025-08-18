Previous
Gorgeous gourds by alliw
291 / 365

Gorgeous gourds

Our neighbour is growing these lovely big gourds on his allotment. I love the bright colours and the weird shapes!
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
80% complete

