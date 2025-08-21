Previous
Ring ring by alliw
294 / 365

Ring ring

We are in a hotel for the night and this is the funky retro telephone in the room!
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
How well I remember these!
August 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact