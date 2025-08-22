Sign up
Water Works
We went to a theatre built in a converted water mill. The wheel does still turn and the mechanism still works!
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
298
photos
14
followers
26
following
81% complete
View this month »
Tags
water
,
mill
,
cogs
Chrissie
ace
That’s cool
August 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
August 25th, 2025
