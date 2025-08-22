Previous
Water Works by alliw
295 / 365

Water Works

We went to a theatre built in a converted water mill. The wheel does still turn and the mechanism still works!
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
Chrissie ace
That’s cool
August 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
August 25th, 2025  
