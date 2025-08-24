Sign up
297 / 365
Berries galore
The bushes around the village are bursting with berries which nobody picks it’s such a shame!
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
2
1
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
298
photos
14
followers
26
following
81% complete
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th August 2025 3:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
bush
,
blackberries
Chrissie
ace
They look delicious
August 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of the different stages of ripeness.
August 25th, 2025
