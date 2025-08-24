Previous
Next
Berries galore by alliw
297 / 365

Berries galore


The bushes around the village are bursting with berries which nobody picks it’s such a shame!
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
They look delicious
August 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of the different stages of ripeness.
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact