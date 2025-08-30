Previous
Starry starry night by alliw
Starry starry night

I got out of bed in the middle of the night and happened to look out of the window. Oh my word I have never seen so many stars twinkling so brightly. It was magical.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
