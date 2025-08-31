Previous
Predawn sky by alliw
Predawn sky

This was an hour or so later just before dawn and the planets were shining very brightly in the Eastern sky. I think this is Venus and Jupiter but please correct me if I am wrong!
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
KV ace
How cool!!!
August 31st, 2025  
