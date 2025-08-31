Sign up
304 / 365
Predawn sky
This was an hour or so later just before dawn and the planets were shining very brightly in the Eastern sky. I think this is Venus and Jupiter but please correct me if I am wrong!
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
planets
KV
ace
How cool!!!
August 31st, 2025
