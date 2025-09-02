Previous
Autumn is here by alliw
306 / 365

Autumn is here

I saw this lovely pile of leaves and yes sadly autumn is here already.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
83% complete

Photo Details

