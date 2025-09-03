Previous
Scarlet Firethorn by alliw
307 / 365

Scarlet Firethorn

I passed this vibrant bush on my walk. I loved the bright orange berries and glossy green leaves.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
84% complete

View this month

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's loaded!
September 3rd, 2025  
