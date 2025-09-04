Previous
Autumnal plant by alliw
Autumnal plant

I have two of these lovely autumnal berry plants. They go on for months.
4th September 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet!
September 4th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Beautiful pic
September 4th, 2025  
