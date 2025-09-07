Previous
Sniffing the cabbages by alliw
Sniffing the cabbages

This is Pixie sniffing the cabbages we walk passed every day at the moment. They seem to be growing by the hour and have definitely changed noticeably on a daily basis!
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
85% complete

Photo Details

