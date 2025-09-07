Sign up
Sniffing the cabbages
This is Pixie sniffing the cabbages we walk passed every day at the moment. They seem to be growing by the hour and have definitely changed noticeably on a daily basis!
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
5th September 2025 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
green
,
field
,
cabbages
