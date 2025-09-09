Previous
Cool dude! by alliw
313 / 365

Cool dude!

I saw this gorgeous cool looking dog in a carpark in Stratford on Avon. The car driver was a bit of a dick but he let me take the dogs picture!! The dog just sat there cool as a cucumber (he was attached to a car harness!)
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
