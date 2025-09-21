Previous
Artichoke succulent by alliw
318 / 365

Artichoke succulent

We came across this succulent plant out on a walk and we thought it looked like an artichoke!
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Alli W

I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details

Chrissie ace
That’s really unusual! Great find.
September 24th, 2025  
