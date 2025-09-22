Previous
This little Piggy by alliw
319 / 365

This little Piggy

We came across this charming little piggy in a field near Figuera. We thought it was made out of a BBQ when we first saw it but it’s actually made from a sea buoy!
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
I love this!!
September 24th, 2025  
