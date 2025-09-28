Sign up
325 / 365
Footsteps
This came out better than I had hoped on a walk on Salema beach in the Algarve! Next second a wave came and washed them away!
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th September 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
footsteps
