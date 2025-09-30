The Fuchsia is bright ……

Previous
I spotted this lovely Fuchsia with loads of flowers on my morning walk in the village I loved the colours
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
