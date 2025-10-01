Previous
Autumn’s here! by alliw
328 / 365

Autumn’s here!

I love all the colourful berries this time of year that signify autumn has arrived!
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
Beautiful colours
October 1st, 2025  
