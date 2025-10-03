Previous
Morning berries by alliw
Morning berries

This lovely bush was coated in morning dew so the berries were all glistening
3rd October 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
