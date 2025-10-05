Previous
Autumnal porch by alliw
331 / 365

Autumnal porch

I spotted these lovely autumnal floral decorations in the porch of our local church. It really catches the eye with the bright colours.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
90% complete

Chrissie ace
So beautiful 🤩
October 6th, 2025  
