Morning glow by alliw
332 / 365

Morning glow

The sun started peeking through the clouds on our walk this morning and was reflected beautifully.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
Lovely colours
October 6th, 2025  
