Hawthorn Berries by alliw
333 / 365

Hawthorn Berries

I pass this beautiful Hawthorn bush regularly on my morning walks. It’s absolutely amazing right now with so many berries!
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
