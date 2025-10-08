Previous
Moon light by alliw
334 / 365

Moon light

I took this early in the morning, a bright new moon.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
