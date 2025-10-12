Sign up
338 / 365
Honey fungus
These are called honey fungus and were half way up a tree trunk.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
339
photos
14
followers
26
following
92% complete
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th October 2025 11:09am
Tags
mushrooms
,
trees
,
fungus
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture.
October 16th, 2025
