339 / 365
Heron
We saw this lovely bird which I think is a heron just sitting watching the world go by for ages while we walked on Criccieth beach. It never moved a muscle.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
heron
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this unusual scene.
October 16th, 2025
