Snowdon Range by alliw
341 / 365

Snowdon Range

This is the start of the Snowdon range taken from Porthmadog. I love this view!
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
